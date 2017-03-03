«

Paraná Ladies Run 2017.

3 Marzo, 2017

EL 12 DE MARZO NUESTRA COSTANERA VOLVERÁ A TEÑIRSE DE MUJER!!! LAS CALLES VOLVERÁN A SER SUYAS!!!

INSCRIPCIONES PRESENCIALES
03/02 al 13/02: 3K $ 250 – 5K $ 270
14/02 al 27/02: 3K $ 280 – 5K $ 300
28/02 al 07/03: 3K $ 300 – 5K $ 330

En Paraná: TRUVIAN- Pellegrini y España
Horario Comercial
Con tu inscripción 20% de descuento en tu compra

Inscripción On Line: www.laptime..com.ar

PREMIACION:
1º AL 10º PUESTO GENERALES 5K

Medalla finisher para todas las corredoras

Circuitos
5K https://youtu.be/bRuE9rgEi9o
3K https://youtu.be/xkpjBOycsvo

Plaza de las Colectividades – Puerto Nuevo – Paraná
Largada 9hs

