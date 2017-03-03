Paraná Ladies Run 2017.

EL 12 DE MARZO NUESTRA COSTANERA VOLVERÁ A TEÑIRSE DE MUJER!!! LAS CALLES VOLVERÁN A SER SUYAS!!!
INSCRIPCIONES PRESENCIALES
03/02 al 13/02: 3K $ 250 – 5K $ 270
14/02 al 27/02: 3K $ 280 – 5K $ 300
28/02 al 07/03: 3K $ 300 – 5K $ 330
En Paraná: TRUVIAN- Pellegrini y España
Horario Comercial
Con tu inscripción 20% de descuento en tu compra
Inscripción On Line: www.laptime..com.ar
PREMIACION:
1º AL 10º PUESTO GENERALES 5K
Medalla finisher para todas las corredoras
Circuitos
5K https://youtu.be/
3K https://youtu.be/
Plaza de las Colectividades – Puerto Nuevo – Paraná
Largada 9hs